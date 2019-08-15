Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 849 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.91.

Shares of ALGN opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.09 and a 12-month high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $973,530.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,876.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 9,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total value of $2,887,591.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,257 shares in the company, valued at $14,908,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $10,935,336. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

