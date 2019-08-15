Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $621,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,494 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,675 shares of company stock worth $4,268,786. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

