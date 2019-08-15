Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Triumph Group stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Triumph Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

