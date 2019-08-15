Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. Embraer had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ERJ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,896. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.27 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 19.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 22.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

