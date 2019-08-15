Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.92. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 1,578 shares trading hands.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 72,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

