Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $134.50. Elementis shares last traded at $133.30, with a volume of 966,558 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ELM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target (down previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215 ($2.81).

Get Elementis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $773.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

About Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.