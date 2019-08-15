Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 5,200 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $481,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.61. 687,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,909. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

