Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELSE opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38. Electro-Sensors has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised Electro-Sensors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

