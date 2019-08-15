Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELD. CIBC raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$6.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of ELD traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$11.89.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

