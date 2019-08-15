Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELD. CIBC raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$6.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of ELD traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$11.89.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

