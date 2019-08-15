ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $34,326,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ABN Amro started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Santander lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Shares of ASML traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,997. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $234.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

