eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.47 Million

Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report sales of $59.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.61 million and the lowest is $57.51 million. eHealth posted sales of $40.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $377.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.13 million to $380.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $472.60 million, with estimates ranging from $460.83 million to $484.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, COO David K. Francis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $105,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,364 shares of company stock worth $17,926,885. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in eHealth by 2.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in eHealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in eHealth by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in eHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. 13,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,590. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.13 and a beta of 1.08. eHealth has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $112.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

