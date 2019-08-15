EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bit-Z, DDEX and LocalTrade. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $478,026.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028891 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00144857 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004282 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,075.03 or 1.00860342 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000422 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DDEX, DigiFinex, LocalTrade and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.