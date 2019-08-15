Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Chairman James V. Continenza Acquires 20,000 Shares

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Chairman James V. Continenza bought 20,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 247,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 145.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 37.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth $59,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

