Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESTE. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Earthstone Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $9.00 target price on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 145,342 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 296.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,726 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

