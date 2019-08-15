Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,215.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.11. The stock had a trading volume of 118,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $108.16.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

