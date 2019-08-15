Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $7.81 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,691,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,653,000 after purchasing an additional 744,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,174,000 after purchasing an additional 674,968 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,588,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,877.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 117,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,704,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $299,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total value of $167,263.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $206,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.35. The stock had a trading volume of 298,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.77.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.