Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $7.30 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,604. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.67.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total value of $99,427.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,027.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $90,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $1,957,905. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

