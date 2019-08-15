DZ Bank Cuts BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target to GBX 230

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price trimmed by DZ Bank from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 266.82 ($3.49).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 165.16 ($2.16) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.65. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 171.20 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51).

In other news, insider Philip Jansen purchased 1,484,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £2,998,514.26 ($3,918,089.98). Also, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

