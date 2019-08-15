Dusk Network Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and approximately $45.09 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.11 or 0.04482609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000995 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,446,423 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars.

