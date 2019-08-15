Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. 28,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,299. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.39. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $440,072.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $310,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,299. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,372,000 after purchasing an additional 811,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,601 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.