Dragon Coins 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,799.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and Sistemkoin. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and approximately $15,799.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00273911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.01342662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023608 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00096520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

