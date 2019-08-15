Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Insider Sells $1,864,720.00 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) insider James L. Janik sold 42,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,864,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE PLOW opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
