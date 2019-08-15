Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Insider Sells $1,864,720.00 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) insider James L. Janik sold 42,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,864,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE PLOW opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 84,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

