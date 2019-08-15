Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Update

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,084,300 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 5,645,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 408,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,565. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $689,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $958,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $16,423,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 5.6% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 67,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,052,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

