DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $115,516.00 and approximately $339.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

