Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) Trading Up 0.9%

Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $46.26, approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 18.18% of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

