Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $34.63. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 354,305 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $202,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $384,000.

