Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) were down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.36, approximately 3,718,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,446,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $525.45 million, a PE ratio of 127.20 and a beta of 1.83.
In other Digital Turbine news, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $144,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 940,198 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 929,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.
