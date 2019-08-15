Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

DGLY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Ally from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

