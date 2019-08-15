DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRH. ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $1,316,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 54.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.