DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 3,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on DMAC. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.
