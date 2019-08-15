DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 3,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DMAC. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

