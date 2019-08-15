Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €305.00 ($354.65) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €262.20 ($304.88).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €258.70 ($300.81) on Monday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €276.49.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

