Deutsche Bank Increases Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $725.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $600.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $730.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BBA Icatu Securities downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.63.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $620.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $633.95. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $698.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth about $1,896,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

