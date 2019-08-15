Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Deere & Company has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DE stock opened at $143.40 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $171.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $209.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.61.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

