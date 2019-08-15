Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann reissued a positive rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.90.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 248,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $762.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.34.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,060,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $52,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,607 shares of company stock worth $7,536,409 over the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,974,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 311,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,337,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,606,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

