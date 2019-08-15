David A. Trice Acquires 10,000 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Stock

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Director David A. Trice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE QEP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 3,942,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $996.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.92.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TT International bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the first quarter valued at $2,338,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in QEP Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

QEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

