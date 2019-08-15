David A. Trice Acquires 10,000 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Stock

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Director David A. Trice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE QEP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 3,942,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $996.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.92.
QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TT International bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the first quarter valued at $2,338,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in QEP Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.
QEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.
QEP Resources Company Profile
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
