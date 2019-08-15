DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $929.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,819,977 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

