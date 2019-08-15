Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Director Charles L. Adair Acquires 1,000 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Director Charles L. Adair acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,787. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.92 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $32,771,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

