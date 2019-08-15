Danone (BN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Danone (EPA: BN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2019 – Danone was given a new €72.50 ($84.30) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Danone was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Danone was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Danone was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Danone was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Danone was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Danone was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Danone was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Danone was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Danone was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Danone was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Danone was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Danone was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Danone was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Danone was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Danone was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Danone was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Danone was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BN traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching €78.68 ($91.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,344,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of €76.27. Danone SA has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

