Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Danaos stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 11,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Danaos has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.14. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

