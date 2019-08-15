DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.04

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 21949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

