Dai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.81 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OasisDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $78.36 million and approximately $26.81 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00271582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.01312230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023373 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00096082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 78,392,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gate.io, AirSwap, HitBTC, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, Bibox, Bancor Network, DDEX, Gatecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

