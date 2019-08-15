CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,261. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

