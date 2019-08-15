CVCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $221,857.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00271464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.01328508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

