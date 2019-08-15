Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,737,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 41.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16,590.4% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,972,000 after acquiring an additional 64,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

CMI stock opened at $144.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

