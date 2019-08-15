Culp (NYSE:CULP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

CULP stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Culp has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.29 million. Culp had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $25,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Culp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 127,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Culp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Culp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Culp by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Culp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

