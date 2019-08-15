CryptoSoul 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,403.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $39,053.00 and $25,403.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00271238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.01326865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000431 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 362,699,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,317,220 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

