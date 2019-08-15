Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,783,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 2,537,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CEQP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 9,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 155.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $1,121,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.
