Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,783,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 2,537,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CEQP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 9,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 155.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

In other news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $1,121,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

