Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 442,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:BAP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.07. 4,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,265. Credicorp has a one year low of $201.19 and a one year high of $252.49. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 24.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Credicorp by 29.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

