CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Trading Down 19%

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s share price dropped 19% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.62, approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

About CounterPath (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.