Cormark Lowers Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) to Buy

Cormark downgraded shares of Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$17.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

CVE:SYZ traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$10.84 and a 12-month high of C$14.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.45 million and a PE ratio of 21.07.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sylogist will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$4,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,231,475. Also, Director James Wilson sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$474,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,126,000. Insiders have sold a total of 1,506,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,112,870 in the last ninety days.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

